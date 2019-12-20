Foligno scored a goal and added two helpers in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Foligno put the Wild ahead for the first time at 3:25 of the second period. The winger then set up Ryan Hartman's tally in the second and Ryan Suter's insurance goal in the third. Foligno also led the team with seven hits and five shots on goal in the contest. The 28-year-old now has 12 points, 92 hits and 34 shots on goal in 26 appearances. He's never had more than 23 points in a season -- Foligno isn't a factor in most standard fantasy formats.