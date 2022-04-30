Foligno (lower body) will not return to Friday's game against Colorado.
Foligno was the victim of a knee-to-knee collision with Kurtis MacDermid that resulted in the latter receiving a game misconduct. The 30-year-old winger recorded an assist in 1:28 of ice time before the injury. An update on his status should be available before the start of the postseason.
