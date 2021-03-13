Foligno left Friday's game with an undisclosed injury and did not return. There was no update on his status after the game, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Foligno saw just 4:20 of ice time Friday before suffering an injury. Until another update is available, he'll be questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona.
More News
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Distributes two assists•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Buries only goal Wednesday•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Enjoys big second period•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Key performer in big win•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Records Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Wild's Marcus Foligno: Credited with power-play goal•