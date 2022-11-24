Foligno required stitches for an injury behind his ear, but Michael Russo of The Athletic reports the winger will be fine after Wednesday's game versus the Jets.

Foligno left the contest late in the third period. He scored twice prior to his exit, bringing his goal total for the year to three. He's added three helpers, 50 hits, 17 shots on net and 16 PIM through 14 contests. Foligno's place in the lineup isn't in jeopardy with the addition on Ryan Reaves via trade from the Rangers, but they play a similar style and any prolonged slump could eat into Foligno's ice time. Check back on his status prior to Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs to make sure his injury doesn't cost him time.