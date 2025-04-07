Foligno scored a goal, had two shots on net and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Foligno lit the lamp five minutes into the third period for the latter of two goals scored in the third period for the Wild. The 33-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 26 points, 81 shots on net and 238 hits in 73 games this season. While his primary role this season has been to dish out hits in Minnesota's bottom six, he has thrived as of late offensively with four points in his last five games. This shift in production has been helped by his move to the top line to play alongside Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy. Foligno has good value in banger leagues for the rest of the fantasy season while averaging over three hits per game.