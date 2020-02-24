Foligno scored a goal on his only shot and had two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Foligno batted his own rebound out of mid-air to provide Minnesota's only scoring. It was Foligno's first goal since Jan. 14, snapping a 14-game goal drought. The physical veteran has 10 goals and 22 points in 51 games. He's within striking distance of his previous career highs of 13 and 23, respectively.