Wild's Marcus Foligno: First goal in over a month
Foligno scored a goal on his only shot and had two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Foligno batted his own rebound out of mid-air to provide Minnesota's only scoring. It was Foligno's first goal since Jan. 14, snapping a 14-game goal drought. The physical veteran has 10 goals and 22 points in 51 games. He's within striking distance of his previous career highs of 13 and 23, respectively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.