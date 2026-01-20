Foligno scored three goals Monday in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was his first NHL hat trick. Foligno scored at even strength, on the power play and into an empty net. The hattie came in his 915th NHL game. The wheels have come off Foligno's game this season -- he doubled his goal total (to six), and he has just 10 points in 40 games. Still, Foligno's confidence has to be sky high right now. He has five goals and nine shots in his last four games.