Foligno is under the weather and will be a game-time decision versus Dallas on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Foligno was just one game back from an upper-body injury that previously cost him three contests. Still, the forward has points in four of his last six outings while dishing out 17 hits. In addition to Foligno, Marcus Johansson (illness) is also a doubt Wednesday, which could mean Nicolas Petan returns to the lineup if either player can't play.