Foligno recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick Saturday in New Jersey by virtue of picking up a goal, an assist and a fighting major.

Foligno accomplished an increasingly rare feat in the modern NHL given the precipitous decline in fisticuffs. He scored his fifth goal of the season in the opening frame, then dropped the gloves with New Jersey's Kurtis Gabriel in the second, just two seconds after Zach Parise had given the Wild a 2-1 lead. Foligno added an assist later in the middle frame to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick. With just 13 points in 55 games, Foligno's fantasy value remains limited despite this spirited performance.