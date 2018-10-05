Wild's Marcus Foligno: Gets time on fourth line
Foligno had two blocks in 8:29 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Colorado.
Foligno begins the season the fourth line where the Wild like his contributions while in a checking role. The the 26-year-old has averaged over 200 hits over the last five seasons and topped 70 PIM in each of the last three, but his offensive limitations restrict him to the fourth line and keep him completely out of the mix for power-play time.
