Foligno recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Arizona.

Foligno picked up the primary helper on a Joel Eriksson Ek goal in the third period before scoring one of his own just 24 seconds later. It was a solid return to the lineup for the 30-year-old forward who had missed the previous four contests due to COVID-19 protocols. Foligno now has 23 goals and 18 assists in 72 games this season while adding 235 hits on Minnesota's third line.