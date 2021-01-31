Foligno was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Foligno will miss Sunday's game against the Avalanche. The Wild start a two-game road trip against the Avalanche on Tuesday, and Foligno is expected to miss both of those outings. Kyle Rau and Gerald Mayhew were both promoted from the taxi squad to add depth until Foligno can return.