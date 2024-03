Foligno, who was on injured reserve with a lower-body issue, is good to play Friday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Foligno is drawing into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 9. He has nine goals, 20 points, 52 PIM, 163 hits and 33 blocks in 47 contests this season. Foligno is projected to serve on the third line Friday alongside Frederick Gaudreau and Adam Beckman.