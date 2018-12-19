Foligno finished Tuesday's 4-0 loss to San Jose with two hits and two blocked shots.

With only six points in 33 games, 2018-19 has been the worst season statistically for the 28-year-old Foligno. Historically, he's has been an opportunistic goal scorer with a career shooting percentage of 11.4. However this season has been different with the veteran forward presently sporting a 5.1 shooting percentage, far and away the lowest of his career.