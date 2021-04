Foligno notched an assist and a team-high four hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Foligno set up Jordan Greenway's goal at 3:37 of the second period. The 29-year-old Foligno remains a hard-hitting contributor in the middle six. He has 18 points, 76 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-15 rating in 27 outings. He's mostly worked on the Wild's checking line, but he can fill in on a scoring line when necessary.