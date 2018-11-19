Foligno is hoping his leg injury heals quickly, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Foligno (leg) left in the third period of Sunday's contest after blocking a shot, but X-rays following the game came back negative. It's being described as "dead leg" and as of now, it's unclear if the 27-year-old will miss time because of it. Luckily, he'll get the benefit of two days off with Minnesota not scheduled to play again till Wednesday.