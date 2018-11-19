Wild's Marcus Foligno: Hurts leg blocking shot
Foligno is hoping his leg injury heals quickly, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Foligno (leg) left in the third period of Sunday's contest after blocking a shot, but X-rays following the game came back negative. It's being described as "dead leg" and as of now, it's unclear if the 27-year-old will miss time because of it. Luckily, he'll get the benefit of two days off with Minnesota not scheduled to play again till Wednesday.
