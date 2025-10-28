Foligno (upper body) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's clash with Winnipeg, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

In his nine games this year, Foligno has yet to register a point while generating seven shots, 29 hits and nine blocks. If the veteran forward can't suit up against the Jets, Tyler Pitlick should continue filling a fourth-line role -- though Ben Jones could also find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.