Foligno signed a three-year, $9.3 million contract with the Wild on Tuesday.

Foligno will be playing under the final year of his contract during the 2020-21 season, carrying a $2.875 million cap hit. The new deal locks down the 29-year-old in Minnesota through the 2023-24 campaign. Foligno is a strong bottom-six presence, specifically in the defensive zone, and he dished out 184 hits over 59 games last season. The New York native added 11 goals and a career-high 25 points in that stretch as well. Foligno is expected to flank Joel Eriksson Ek on the third line to start the year.