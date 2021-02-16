Foligno cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
It appears Foligno will be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Kings. The 29-year-old is slated to play on the third line. He's lauded more for his defensive abilities than offensive production, but Foligno did add three points through the first nine games.
