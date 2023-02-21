Foligno (lower body) is hoping to be ready to face either Columbus or Toronto on Thursday or Friday, respectively, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Based on his timeline, Foligno won't be in action versus the Kings on Tuesday which will be his fourth straight game on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old winger was mired in a 14-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers while averaging 15:33 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, Foligno shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.