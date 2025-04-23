Foligno scored a goal on two shots and doled out 12 hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Foligno made an impact in multiple ways. His goal put the Wild up 2-0 in the first period, and he was a physical force throughout the contest. Foligno has the grit to succeed in the playoffs, but his third-line role doesn't bode well for sustained offense since the Wild have struggled to get much production aside from the top line. Foligno has already racked up 23 hits in two playoff games. He had 29 points, 91 shots on net, 253 hits, 75 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 77 regular-season outings.