Wild's Marcus Foligno: Manages helper in loss
Foligno provided an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
Foligno picked up the secondary helper on Luke Kunin's third-period tally. The 28-year-old winger has racked up five goals and three assists in his last eight games. He's up to 20 points and 134 hits this season in just 39 games. Foligno had 23 points in three straight years as his career high, but he's on pace to shatter that mark in 2019-20.
