Foligno scored an even-strength goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kings.

Foligno recorded his first points in seven games, collecting a plus-3 rating in the game despite losing by four goals. The 28-year-old has produced a career-best season from a statistical perspective, racking up 24 points, 86 shots and 184 hits across 14:35 per game in 58 contests.