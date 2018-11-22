Wild's Marcus Foligno: No points in gutsy performance
Foligno failed to record a point in Wednesday's 6-4 win against the Senators.
Foligno was iffy heading into Wednesday's game, having blocked a shot in Minnesota's previous game. The 27-year-old managed to gut it out but was not rewarded with any points, unfortunately. In 22 games, the American-born forward has just a goal and three assists.
