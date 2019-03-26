Foligno finished Monday's 1-0 loss to Nashville with a shot on goal, a hit, and a block. He was also called for a minor penalty in the third period.

Without a point in five straight, Foligno was held off the scoresheet for a sixth consecutive game Monday, along with the rest of his teammates, in a game that saw Minnesota shut out by Juuse Saros. The depth forward has a goal and two assists in the month of March (13 games) and 18 points in 77 games in 2018-19.