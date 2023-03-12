Foligno recorded a power-play assist and four hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Foligno helped out on Frederick Gaudreau's second-period tally. Over his last four games, Foligno has two goals and two helpers. The 31-year-old winger battled a lower-body injury earlier in the month, but it appears that's behind him now. For the season, he has six goals, 13 helpers (three on the power play), 66 shots on net, 187 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 52 outings as a fixture on the Wild's third line.