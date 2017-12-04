Wild's Marcus Foligno: Notches six hits
Foligno had six hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 2-1 victory over St. Louis.
The 26-year-old has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 games so far, but his physicality has been his standout quality -- Foligno currently has the 13th most hits (75) in the NHL at the moment. Foligno has also been receiving minutes on the second power-play unit as of late, and since his career high point total is 23 from 2015-16, he has a good chance at surpassing that mark during his first season in Minnesota.
