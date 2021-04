Foligno (undisclosed) took part in Friday's morning skate, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Foligno has been sidelined since mid-March with an undisclosed injury, so he'll likely need to log a few full practices before returning to the lineup, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery. The 29-year-old winger has picked up seven goals and 16 points in 23 games this campaign.