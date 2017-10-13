Wild's Marcus Foligno: Out at least one week
The Wild confirmed that Foligno (face) suffered a facial fracture in his fight against the Blackhawks' John Hayden and ruled him out for a week minimum.
Foligno will require surgery to fix the fracture which is scheduled to be performed Sunday. Fortunately for Minnesota, the club has several days off after Saturday's matchup with Columbus, so the winger could be sidelined for just a game or two. Injuries to Charlie Coyle (leg) and Nino Niederreiter (ankle) will likely force the Wild to call-up a couple players from AHL Iowa.
