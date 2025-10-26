Foligno (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Foligno left Saturday's game against the Mammoth late in the contest, and he won't be in the lineup Sunday for the Wild. The 34-year-old has had a quiet start to the season, recording no points, a minus-7 rating and 29 hits in the first nine games of the season. With Foligno out of the lineup, Tyler Pitlick is set to draw in for Minnesota.