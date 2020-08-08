Foligno notched an assist and produced a game-high eight hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Foligno had five more hits than the next-highest total on the team, which was defenseman Matt Bartkowski's three. The 28-year-old Foligno added an assist on Eric Staal's first-period tally. Foligno, Staal and Kevin Fiala worked on the first line as head coach Dean Evason shuffled his lines a bit in an attempt to spark the offense. During the four-game series, Foligno had just one assist, but added 23 hits, five PIM and a minus-2 rating.