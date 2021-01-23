Foligno notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Foligno picked up the secondary helper on Jordan Greenway's empty-net goal in the third period. The assist ended a three-game drought for Foligno, who has two points, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating through five appearances. While he's a solid source of hits, Foligno's scoring numbers aren't likely to be enough to earn him a spot on virtual rosters.
