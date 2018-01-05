Foligno had an assist and two hits in 11:15 of ice time in Thursday's win over Buffalo.

Chris Stewart was the odd man out among forwards with the return of Nino Niederreiter and Zach Parise from injury. It's possible the Wild rotate the forward who sits out each night, but it looks like Foligno will keep his ice time on the last line. He has an assist in each of the last two games.