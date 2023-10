Foligno scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-4 victory against the Oilers.

Foligno deposited a puck into the empty net late in the third period, with a helper to Joel Eriksson Ek, putting a bow on the scoring. It was his first goal of the season and a much-needed confidence boost. He entered the game with just one lone assist in the first five outings. Foligno was also credited with five hits and a blocked shot. Next up is a date with the Flyers on Thursday.