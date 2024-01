Foligno (lower body) skated Sunday and will likely be a game-time decision Monday versus Dallas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Foligno had missed Minnesota's last three games with a lower-body injury, though he returned to practice in full capacity Sunday. The 32-year-old Foligno has six goals and 15 points through 35 games this season. If he ultimately can't go Monday, Adam Raska would likely remain in the Wild bottom six.