Foligno has four points and four blocks while averaging 13:27 in his past five games.

His last five games includes a rarely-seen Gordie Howe hat trick against New Jersey Feb 9. Foligno moved his point total up to 15 in 64 game, while averaging just :03 of power-play ice time. With a limited role in the Minnesota depth chart, fantasy owners should be skeptical about deploying Foligno despite his recent success.