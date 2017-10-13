Foligno (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets.

Foligno sustained his injury when Chicago's John Hayden connected with a huge right hook at the end of their scrap in the second period of Thursday's contest against the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old forward hasn't officially been ruled out of Saturday's matchup with Columbus, but he's looky iffy at best for that tilt at this juncture. The Wild should release an update on Foligno's status prior to puck drop Saturday evening.