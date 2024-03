Foligno (lower body) will travel with the Wild to Arizona and might return for Thursday's game versus the Coyotes, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Foligno, who last played Feb. 9, has nine goals, 20 points, 52 PIM and 163 hits in 47 contests this season. If he's able to return Thursday, then Foligno will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity while Mason Shaw might be a healthy scratch.