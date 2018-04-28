Foligno notched just one point -- a goal -- during the five-game series against the Jets after finishing the regular season with eight goals and 15 assists over 77 games.

Foligno matched his career-high mark set each of the last two seasons with 23 points again in 2017-18, but he's yet to make a leap to the point of being useful in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. He also saw a career-low 10:52 of ice time on average in his first season with the Wild, likely do in part to an increase in surrounding talent. Foligno remains under contract with the Wild for three more seasons, but it may be past the point in the 29-year-old's career where we can expect a breakout.