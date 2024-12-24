Foligno scored an empty-net goal and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Foligno's tally stretched the Wild's lead to two goals, but the Blackhawks got one back after he scored. That led to Foligno getting a rare empty-net game-winner, which was also his first goal since Nov. 21. In the 15 contests between goals, he amassed four assists, 24 shots on net, 51 hits and 28 PIM. The 33-year-old winger is up to five goals, seven assists, 36 shots on net, 116 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 35 appearances.