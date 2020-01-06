Play

Foligno potted a pair of goals in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Foligno struck twice in the first period, but neither lead held up in a back-and-forth game. The forward has scored in bunches recently, with consecutive two-point games following a five-game drought that came after a three-point outing. With 16 points, 49 shots on goal and 116 hits in 33 games, Foligno is just too streaky to be relied on in fantasy.

More News
Our Latest Stories