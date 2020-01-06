Wild's Marcus Foligno: Rare two-goal game
Foligno potted a pair of goals in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.
Foligno struck twice in the first period, but neither lead held up in a back-and-forth game. The forward has scored in bunches recently, with consecutive two-point games following a five-game drought that came after a three-point outing. With 16 points, 49 shots on goal and 116 hits in 33 games, Foligno is just too streaky to be relied on in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.