Foligno potted a pair of goals in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Foligno struck twice in the first period, but neither lead held up in a back-and-forth game. The forward has scored in bunches recently, with consecutive two-point games following a five-game drought that came after a three-point outing. With 16 points, 49 shots on goal and 116 hits in 33 games, Foligno is just too streaky to be relied on in fantasy.