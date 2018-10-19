Wild's Marcus Foligno: Ready to play Friday
Foligno (illness) is healthy and ready to go for Friday's clash with Dallas.
After picking up an illness prior to the team's trip to Dallas, there was some initial concern Foligno might not be able to suit up. The Buffalo native remains pointless through the first six games of the season; however, that shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering he is averaging a mere 10:34 of ice time. The winger is unlikely to offer much in terms of offensive production -- he has just two shots on goal -- but could serve as a low-end option in deeper formats that reward hits (17) and blocks (seven0.
