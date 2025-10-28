Foligno (upper body) will return to the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Foligno will return to a third-line role after sitting out Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to San Jose. He hasn't earned a point in nine appearances this season while generating seven shots on goal, nine blocked shots, 29 hits and 11 PIM. With Foligno good to go, Ben Jones will be a healthy scratch versus the Jets on Tuesday.