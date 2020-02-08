Wild's Marcus Foligno: Records assist
Foligno collected a helper, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Foligno set up Ryan Suter for a shot, which rebounded to Joel Eriksson Ek for the Wild's first goal of the game. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Foligno, who now has 21 points, 62 shots and 146 hits through 44 contests. He's never recorded more than 23 points in a season -- a mark he achieved three times -- but it seems likely the 28-year-old will do so in 2019-20.
