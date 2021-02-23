Foligno scored a goal, dished an assist, notched a fighting major and added four hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Foligno did the fighting first, scrapping with Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov in the first period. Shortly after he finished serving the fighting major, Foligno assisted on Ian Cole's first goal with the Wild. The 29-year-old Foligno added the goal midway through the middle frame to put the Wild up 4-1. He's up to six points, 16 PIM, 39 hits and a plus-5 rating through 13 contests this year.