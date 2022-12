Foligno picked up an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Despite his helper, Foligno remains mired in a 10-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 23 versus Winnipeg when he scored a pair of goals. The Wild's entire third line of Foligno, Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek has been struggling of late, which could open up opportunities for things to be shuffled around, especially once Ryan Hartman (upper body) is cleared to return.