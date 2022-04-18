Foligno posted an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Foligno set up the first of Jared Spurgeon's two goals in the game. In his last eight games, Foligno's remained a steady depth scorer with three goals and two assists. The heavy-hitting winger is up to 39 points, 93 shots on net, 112 PIM, 234 hits and a plus-23 rating in 71 contests this season in his best NHL campaign in his 11-year career.