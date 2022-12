Foligno (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

This paves the way for Foligno to return to the lineup Saturday against St. Louis. According to Joe Smith of The Athletic, coach Dean Evason said Friday that there was a good chance that the Wild forward would be back Saturday following a three-game absence. Foligno has 10 points, 46 PIM and 90 hits in 27 contests this season.