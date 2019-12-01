Foligno (lower body) had three hits in 10:24 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas.

Foligno was seeing his first action since Nov. 7 and skated on the left side of Minnesota's fourth line. He didn't produce any points in his return to the lineup, but that's not his role anyway. Foligno will continue as a bottom-six checking forward and penalty killer.