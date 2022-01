Foligno (upper body) will not participate in Sunday's game against the Islanders, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Foligno is considered day-to-day for Wednesday's game versus Chicago, Russo adds. The 30-year-old suffered an upper-body injury in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers. The New York native has averaged 17:10 of ice time -- 2:10 during the power play -- and recorded four points over his last five appearances.